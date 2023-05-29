‘Huge Loss To Nigeria’ – Tinubu Condoles With AIT, Family Over Dokpesi’s Death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the founder of Daar Communications, owners of African Independence Television (AIT) and Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi.

Naija News reports that Dokpesi died in an Abuja hospital after he suffered a stroke following the recent Ramadan fast.

The AIT boss had since then been managing his health and was placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities before his sudden death.

His family called for privacy in a statement signed by Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, disclosing that funeral plans will be announced later.

Reacting in a statement released by his Media Office and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tinubu described the death of the media mogul as a huge loss to the Nigerian media industry and the country.

Tinubu said: “The death of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a blow to the media industry where he has played pioneering roles in private broadcasting. His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him.

“The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape.

“I express my sincere condolences to the management and staff of DAAR Communications and the family of the late media entrepreneur for this monumental loss.”