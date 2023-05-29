How To Watch Bola Tinubu’s Inauguration As President Live

Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will today be sworn in as Nigeria’s President.

Naija News reports that the inauguration will be held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

World leaders and their representatives are currently in the nation’s capital to attend this historic event.

For those who would not be at the venue, they can watch the event live on various channels.

Live Transmission of the swearing of President-elect Bola Tinubu and VP-elect Kashim Shettima will be broadcast via all National Television stations and FRCN.