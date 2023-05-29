Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo And Wife Leave Abuja (Video)

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo have departed Abuja after handing over to a new Vice President on Monday.

Naija News reports Senator Kashim Shettima was sworn in at the Eagles Square in Abuja earlier on Monday.

Following the takeover by the new Vice President, Osinbajo, and his wife departed in a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) plane as they were seen off by some top government officials who waved them goodbye.

Watch the video below.

Osinbajo Performs First Task As Twitter Removes Verification Tag

The former vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has updated his Twitter profile photo after the micro-blogging platform removed his verification tag on Monday, 29th May, 2023.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo shared a back view photo depicting the exit of himself and wife, Dolapo from the Aso rock, following the Inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as President and Vice president respectively.

Minutes after the former vice president action on his profile update, checks by this platform showed that Osinbajo’s verification tag was immediately yanked off, however the account of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari remained.