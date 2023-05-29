Fenerbahce Are Ready To Sell Bright Osayi This Summer

Turkish Super Lig club, Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to sell Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi for a transfer fee worth €10 million this summer.

Reports in Turkey claimed that a series of Premier League clubs are interested in Bright Osayi and the Turkish side are ready to sell him to any club that can pay their asking price.

A Turkish publication t24 has reported that the Nigeria international is sought after by both struggling Bournemouth and relegated Leeds United. The two Premier League clubs have been monitoring the progress of the 25-year-old defender in most parts of the season.

In contrast to the 2021–2022 season, when he made 31 league appearances, the former Queens Park Rangers player under manager Jorge Jesus has made 22 appearances this season, the majority of which were as a substitute. He started just 10 games this season.

Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in signing Mert Müldür this summer and they intend to use the proceeds from Bright Osayi’s potential transfer to execute the deal.

A report by t24 reads in part, “It has been learned that Fenerbahçe expects €10m of income for Samuel, whom they added to the squad for €500,000 during the 2020-21 season.

“Canary wants to use some of the money from this transfer for Mert Müldür. After the TFF announced that it will continue with the 8 + 3 foreign rule next season, Fenerbahçe, which plans to strengthen the rotation of Turkish football players, will take action for the national star.

“Negotiations with Sassuolo are expected to start next week for Mert Müldür, whom Galatasaray is also after.”