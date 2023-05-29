Dangote, Otedola, Rabiu Others Arrive Eagle Square For Tinubu’s Swearing-in

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has arrived at Eagle Square for the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President.

Naija News reports that Tinubu will be sworn in today (Monday) as the 16th democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the presence of sixty-five Heads of State.

Also, present at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony are the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola.

Other dignitaries such as outgoing Ministers, Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have started arriving at Eagle Square.

No Excuses – Tinubu Makes Fresh Promise To Nigerians

The former Governor of Lagos State has made a fresh promise to Nigerians ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja at the presidential inauguration banquet/gala night at the State House Conference Center, Tinubu promised that he won’t give any excuses to the people of the country.

He said he would live up to the expectations of the people and confront any challenges his administration might encounter.

“No excuses. I will live up to all expectations,” Tinubu declared.

The President-elect stated that there is no need to pity him because he asked for the job.