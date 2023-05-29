Buhari Makes Crucial Appointment Hours Before End of Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Sha’aban Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Naija News reports that the President made the appointment hours before the end of his tenure and the beginning of the Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement on Sunday evening in Abuja, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said Buhari appointed Sharada after signing the bill establishing the Commission into law on Sunday.

Shehu added that the outgoing member of the House of Representatives holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano. The Kano politician also has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chichester, United Kingdom.

The statement reads: “Following his assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and out-of-school children education bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing member of the House of Representatives for Kano municipal, Honourable (Dr) Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary.”

Recall that President Buhari signed three bills, including the National Assembly Service Pensions Board (Establishment), the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institutions (Establishment), and the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-school Children Education, into law.