Programme For Bola Tinubu’s Swearing-in Emerges [Full Details]

The programme for the inauguration of Nigeria’s 16th democratically elected President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has emerged.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s inauguration will be held at the Eagle Square Abuja, today.

PROGRAMME FOR THE SWEARING IN OF THE NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON MAY 29TH 2023

1. Invited dignitaries to be seated at Eagles Square.

2. The President Elect and Vice President Elect arrives.

3. Outgoing President (PMB) and VP (PYO) arrives.

4. Outgoing VP takes his last salute.

5. Outgoing President takes his last salute.

6. Outgoing ADC hands over old military colours to Outgoing President.

7. Prayers.

8. CJN will be invited to swear in new VP.

9. CJN swears in the new President and Commander in Chief of the Arned Forces, Federa Republic of Nigeria.

10. Immediate Past President (PMB) hands over new colours to the new President & instrument of office.

11. Former President leaves for Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport enroute Katsina (using a different car that brought him to the venue).

12. PMB takes off for Katsina (With 001 for the last time).

13. The new President takes his first salute and inspect the Guards of Honour.

14. New President addresses the nation for the first time as President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

15. President drives to the Villa (using the official vehicle that brought PMB to the venue)

16. New President host visiting Presidents/ Head of State/ head of delegation/ Ambassadors / Development Partners/ former Ministers/ members of NASS especially

17. In the evening, there will be a state banquet to toast to the new President.

18. Work starts on May 30, 2023.

(Live Transmission of the swearing of the President elect @officialABAT and VP elect @officialSKSM will be broadcast via all National Television stations and FRCN.)