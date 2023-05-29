Kabir Yusuf Vows To Probe Ganduje’s Administration

The incoming governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf has made a firm commitment to investigate the N241 billion debt inherited from the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Yusu popularly known as Abba Gida Gida, expressed dissatisfaction with the handover notes provided by Ganduje’s administration, describing them as insufficient and lacking in detail.

He criticized Ganduje for departing from established democratic practice by not personally handing over the state government to him and instead relying on the outgoing Secretary to the State Government.

The incoming Governor voiced his concerns about the inadequacy of the handover notes and the transition committee report.

Yusuf stated that he and his team would carefully examine the handover notes. He emphasized that where they are satisfied with the provided information, appropriate action will be taken.

Conversely, if they find areas of dissatisfaction, corresponding action will be taken accordingly.

Yusuf expressed dismay at the state’s debt profile, which stands at over N241 billion. He raised concerns about the source of funds to address this significant debt burden, highlighting the insufficient internal revenue generation and the questionable use of multiple consultants.

He vowed to thoroughly investigate these matters, stating that he is not satisfied with the current situation.

In concluding his statement, Yusuf assured the people of Kano state that his administration is focused on working diligently and achieving their goals.

He emphasized that they are not motivated by personal gain or land acquisition but rather by a sincere commitment to serve the state and accomplish their objectives within the next four years.