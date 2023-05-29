Buhari, Osinbajo Arrive Eagle Square For Tinubu’s Swearing-in

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have arrived at Eagle Square for the swearing of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of the country.

The Nigerian leader and his vice were received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, and other senior government officials.

Naija News reports that President Buhari would hand over power to Tinubu as the 16th democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu’s inauguration will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to civilian administration in 1999.

Buhari Signs Three Bills Into Law Hours Before End of Tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the National Assembly Service Pensions Board (Establishment) bill which will administer the pension scheme for personnel of the service.

In a statement on Sunday, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Babajide Omoworare said the bill exempts the personnel of the national assembly service from the contributory pension scheme.

The statement added that Buhari also assented to the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institutions (establishment) bill, for capacity building and training in road traffic administration and safety management.