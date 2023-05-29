Buhari Dissolves Federal Executive Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night dissolved the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Naija News reports that this effectively brings to an end the present administration.

According to Arise TV, the cabinet was dissolved in a memo released last night.

FEC is made up of the president, vice president, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the president’s Chief of Staff, Head of Service and Ministers.

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on May 29th, today, be sworn in as Nigeria’s next leader.