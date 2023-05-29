Angry Youths Attack Police Post In Lagos, Injure Officer

In the early hours of Monday, a group of angry youths stormed a police post located on Olayiwola Close in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

They set the police post ablaze and injured a policeman who was on duty at the time.

The injured policeman, who sustained a head injury, was quickly taken to an emergency centre at the toll gate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for immediate medical attention.

The motivation behind the attack is currently unclear.

During the incident, the Lagos State Fire Service was contacted and promptly mobilized to the scene.

They worked diligently to extinguish the fire, successfully preventing its spread. However, part of the police post building was affected by the fire. Fortunately, no weapons were stolen during the attack.

Confirming the attack, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that an investigation into the case has been initiated. At present, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a separate incident on Sunday, two individuals suspected to be members of the Yoruba Nation were apprehended during an attempt to take over the Alausa Police Station in Ikeja.

Approximately 15 agitators, while on the premises, recorded videos of themselves chanting slogans such as “No more Nigeria police again” and “Yoruba Nation has taken over in Yoruba land.”

During the confrontation, some policemen at the station were attacked.

In response, additional police officers were swiftly deployed to the scene to disperse the protesters.

Two of the agitators were arrested, while others managed to escape. The police recovered charms, cutlasses, and insignia associated with the group from the suspects.

The motives behind these incidents and the identities of the individuals involved are being investigated by the authorities.