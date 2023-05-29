Basketmouth: This Was The Only Thing Buhari Did For Me – Shade Ladipoe Reacts To AY’s National Award

Media personality, Shade Ladipoe has thrown a shade at Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth while congratulating Ayodeji Makun aka AY over the national award conferred on him.

Recall that AY was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award.

Congratulating AY, Ladipoe taunted Basketmouth who is known to have a protracted beef with his younger colleague, AY, reportedly over N30,000.

The media personality said the only thing outgoing president, Mohammadu Buhari did for her is choosing to give AY the award over Basketmouth who she called ‘Uncle 30k’.

She wrote, “The only thing that Bubu did for me was to award AY over that Uncle 30k.

“Truly AY has been constantly undervalued.

“That other uncle has more pride than Elon Musk meanwhile nothing dey him pocket

“I hope the new smallie he’s carrying will finish his money so we can rest.”

Recall that AY, during an Instagram question and answer session in 2022, said Basketmouth has an “uncontrollable superiority complex.”

Not stopping there, he noted that he (AY) had to avoid Basketmouth’s “incessant childishness” for his own sanity.

“I don’t have issues with him. But people having unnecessary issues with you is the price you sometimes pay for being progressive. He has been battling with his uncontrollable SUPERIORITY COMPLEX for the longest. So avoiding his incessant childishness only became necessary for my own sanity,” he said.