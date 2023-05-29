As Farewell Gift, Buhari Promotes 17,331 NSCDC, NIS, Other Personnel

Hours to the end of his tenure as Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the promotion of no fewer than 17,331 officers of the Paramilitary Agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

Naija News reports that the promotion was made through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFISB).

The promotion of the top management officers was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Secretary of CDCFIB, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

He explained that the figure released was that of the Year 2022 Promotion Exercise.

The breakdown shows that out of the 17, 31 officers promoted, 8,365 are of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), 3,472 in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), 327 men and officers of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and 5,167 officers in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, described the promotion of the officers as a parting gift from the outgoing administration.

The outgoing Minister added that the approval was made taking cognizance of the merit and performance of the officers.

Aregbesola congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see their upliftment as a call for service to the Ministry of Interior, the Board, and their respective Services.

Naija News reports that Buhari, in some hours’ time, will hand over to President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.