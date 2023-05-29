Aisha Yesufu Declares Peter Obi Her President Hours To Tinubu’s Inauguration

A few hours before the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as her president.

Naija News learnt that the social critic took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Monday morning to say Obi is her president.

The development comes a few hours before the swearing- in of Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.

This platform recalls that Obi and the Labour Party are currently challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election a pending case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

While the hearing of the case continues in a few weeks at the court, Obi expressed hope that the Nigerian judiciary will use the election cases now before it to reaffirm its independence and integrity.

However, the social activists tweeted ”Peter Gregory Obi is my President.”

Tinubu’s Inauguration: Aisha Yesufu Tells Peter Obi’s Supporters What To Do

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has said it is not the obligation of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to tell citizens to protest.

Naija News reports that Yesufu made this known during a live chat on Youtube with LP supporters popularly known as ‘Obidents’.

According to her, everyone is playing their part including Peter Obi, who is always at the tribunal, hence people should stop making excuses.

She added that anyone can protest and the instruction does not necessarily have to come from the former governor of Anambra State.

She said, “He is not going to tell anyone to be at a protest ground or anything, every one of us are all citizens that have a duty, if I feel I have lived enough, I not going to be on the street but I should know what to do.

”So on those questions about protests or no protest, I think it should be what is it that you want to do? So go ahead and do it, so let’s not keep looking for excuses.

There are people who are already doing their own thing. So if you want to protest, then go ahead and do it not that Peter Obi has to be the one to say this on the other one.”