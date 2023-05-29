10th NASS: Oshiomhole Reveals Preferred Candidate For Senate President, Deputy

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has backed former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau, for Senate Presidency and Deputy, respectively, of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the APC and President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had backed Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for Senate President and Deputy, respectively.

The ruling party and Tinubu also backed Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy of the 10th House of Representatives.

Addressing Journalists on Sunday at the campaign office after a closed-door meeting with members of the Stability Group of the 10th Senate in Abuja, Oshiomhole revealed that he is backing the position of the APC leadership.

The former Edo State governor and Senator-elect said, “As a former National Chairman of the party, I have no choice but support the position of the party leadership and the President-elect.

“At this point in time it is not about personal ambitions but the realization of stability for the realise his renewed hope agenda for Nigerians.”

Reacting, Senator Jibrin Barau commended Oshiomhole for standing and embracing the party’s decision as a true party man.

He said, “I thank our former Chairman and Senator-Elect, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He was the one who worked for the emergence of the incumbent Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and now that he has joined the Stability Group, we are home and dry. He is here to repeat what he did exactly four years ago. He has not only joined the group, he came with another Senator-elect from Edo State, and we know he would bring more.”

On his part, Senator Godswill Akpabio hailed Oshiomhole for supporting his aspiration, as pronounced by the party leadership.

He said, “I pray that our coming together will lead to victory on 13th June so that we can, together, stabilize the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”