Yul Edochie Daughter Discloses Reason For Deleting Instagram Posts After Brother’s Death

Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has disclosed the reason she took down some of her Instagram posts following the death of her younger brother, Kambilinachukwu.

Naija News recalls that after the death of her teenage brother, Danielle yanked off her IG posts leaving only two on the page.

However, in a recent development, Edochie opened up on her reason for her action during a question and answer session.

A concerned fan asked why she cleared her posts and she replied that she was no longer pleased with the look of her page which made her take action.

She also addressed questions as regards her love life as netizens demanded to know if she was in a romantic relationship.

Rita Edochie Expresses Belief That Judy Austin Would Triumph

Meanwhile, Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has expressed optimism that May Edochie would triumph over her current ordeal as Yul Edochie and Judy Austin continue to share their lovey-dovey moments online.

Naija News reports that this comes a few hours after Yul and Judy shared a video of themselves having morning devotion.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rita declared that May would laugh at last and the current challenges would soon be broken.

The thespian also prayed that tears and agony will befall those that have put May through the current pain.

She wrote: “Soonest the egg go break. He who laughs last laughs best. My darling daughter Queen May Yul Edochie will laugh. Tears and agony will be for all that put her through this pain. Just wait for it”.