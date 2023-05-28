‘You’ve Set Up Traps For Tinubu’s Govt’ – Shehu Sani Slams Buhari Over Farewell Message

The outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari has been knocked once again for his alleged poor performance in his eight years in office which comes to an end tomorrow.

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani said this after the President delivered his farewell message on Sunday morning.

Naija News earlier reported that the President said he is leaving Nigeria better than he met it eight years ago, and also apologised for any form of hardship his government might have caused Nigerians in the course of his tenure.

Reacting via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon, Sani knocked Buhari over his comments, saying he has set a lot of traps for the incoming government.

The former lawmaker asserted that the President is leaving behind a country without any economic direction.

He wrote: “He led the country without any economic direction. He presided over a government that failed to secure the lives of Nigerians; 63,000 dead, three million internally displaced persons, and 366,000 refugees in neighboring countries.

“He failed to restructure as he promised. He granted waivers to the rich and impoverished the poor. He closed the borders for those who import bags of rice on motorcycles and permitted those who use the ships.

“He built magical pyramids that disappeared after three days. He left incomplete projects with huge debts to service for decades.

“He enabled, enriched, and reinforced a cabal for eight years. He appointed and retained failures and rewarded them with extensions. He was weak in taking decisions and running away when it was tough.

“He has no house in London but made London his home. He left behind record inflation, record devaluation, record unemployment, record fall in GDP, record figures of poverty, and record plunder of state resources.

“He left behind a nation with 60 million people suffering from mental illnesses. He is leaving behind the health workers on strike. He set up traps for the next government in order to make his own look better.”