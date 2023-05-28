Why Tinubu, Kwankwaso Met In France – NNPP Speaks On Ex-Gov Joining APC

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has played down reports that its party presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is planning to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a meeting the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France.

Recall that Tinubu and Kwankwaso allegedly met for hours in France, discussing various issues. A development that raise concerns among some politicians in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference, on Saturday, in Abuja, NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, stated that there is no reason to worry over the meeting between the duo.

According to the NNPP, Kwankwaso is a detribalised politician with friends across political parties.

He said: “Politicians are always divided during the campaigns. After campaigns, we should come together. This is what is killing us in Africa. Go to advanced countries, people are divided temporarily during campaigns, and after the campaigns, the agenda becomes one. That is loyalty to the country.

“Kwankwaso is one man who has had stints with some of these political parties in the past. His friends are still there. Our presidential candidate believes in the party. I don’t want you to be afraid that he is going anywhere. He is not. He is one man whose relationship cuts across all political platforms. You will see more of that.”