Why Should We Forgive You When You Came Into Power As A Messiah? – Shehu Sani Asks Buhari

A former Kaduna federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the apology tendered to Nigerians by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News recalls that the president, during his farewell speech on Sunday morning, had tendered an apology to Nigerians.

He urged the citizens to forgive him for the difficult choices he made that brought pain and suffering to Nigerians.

Buhari had said, “In the course of revamping the economy, we made some difficult choices, most of which yielded the desired results. Some of the measures led to temporary pain and suffering for which I sincerely apologised to my fellow countrymen, but the measures were taken for the over-all good of the country.

“Up-till now, I still grieve for our children still in captivity, mourn with parents, friends and relatives of all those that lost loved ones in the days of the senseless brigandage and carnage. For all those under unlawful captivity our Security Agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed”

Reacting to the apology via a tweet, Sani insisted that the president does not deserve forgiveness considering all the promises he made when he came into power.

He wrote, “He who came to power as a messiah and magician who has the solutions to all the problems of the country,should not be granted the privilege of forgiveness when he fails to achieve what he purported.”