We Don’t Know Why Buhari Has Refused To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed readiness to meet with the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the detained pro-Biafra agitator has been in detention of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his rearrest in Kenya in June 2021.

Nnamdi Kanu is facing trial on charges of treasonable felony and terrorism slammed against him by the Federal Government.

Speaking to The PUNCH, the spokesperson for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, expressed disappointment over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu despite several pleas from stakeholders.

He said, “Ohanaeze is not happy; we are sad that in spite of all the requests, pleas, and efforts, they have not been able to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has said that releasing him will be the greatest thing Buhari will do for us now that he is leaving the office. It is unfortunate; I don’t know why he has refused to listen to us. In fact, that was the last wish of late President-General, Prof George Obiozor; that was his last wish, and President Buhari did not listen. We are not happy about that.”

Asked if the group would meet with Tinubu after his inauguration, he said, “Sure we will; the government continues. The institutions of government will always remain. The struggle continues, and we will continue to appeal to them to understand. It is also possible that on the day Buhari makes his last speech, he would release him.”