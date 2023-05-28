US Officials Arrive Nigeria For Tinubu’s Inauguration (Photo)

The delegation of the United States President, Joe Biden for the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria has arrived in Nigeria.

This was made known on Sunday in a tweet via the official Twitter handle of the United States mission in Nigeria.

The delegation is led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

The US mission in Nigeria wrote while confirming the arrival of the delegation: “Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from @POTUS Biden, led by @SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

See the photo.

Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from @POTUS Biden, led by @SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu pic.twitter.com/BsHBQG1U0U — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) May 28, 2023

The United State President, Joe Biden, had earlier announced his delegation to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29th in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Biden, in a statement released on the White House website on Monday night, May 22, 2023, announced a nine-member delegation for the event.

Tinubu will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria at Eagle Square, Abuja and no fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to grace the event.

Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey, and several others are expected at the Inauguration.

Biden’s delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

Other members of the Presidential Delegation include;

1. Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

2. The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

3. The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

4. General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

5. The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

6. The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

7. The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council

8. The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.