Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 28th May, 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Lecture held at the International Conference Center Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Lecture held at the International Conference Center Abuja.

The President is expected to hand over to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, the 29th of May, 2023.

Buhari who took over from ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, served for eight years.

The presidential inauguration lecture was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The event was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima has denied any plan of an Islamization agenda for Nigeria by the incoming administration.

Shettima, a former Governor of Borno State made the clarification on Saturday while speaking at the inauguration lecture in Abuja ahead of the May 29 inauguration date for the new administration.

He also debunked any insinuation about being the founder of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of himself and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Shettima made it clear that Nigerians have nothing to worry about.

He pointed out that many of his aides including his Chief Security Officer (CSO) are Christians and the family of Tinubu are also Christians so if the family members were not Islamized, there is no fear about Islamizing the country.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano State has ordered a stay of execution in the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, presided over by Justice M N Yunusa.

Justice Yunusa had in a judgement declared all the votes cast for Labour Party candidates in Kano, Abia and other states as wasted votes.

This follows an application filed by the Abia State governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

Otti’s legal team appealed that he be joined as an interested party while having the lower court’s judgment suspended pending determination of the case before it.

The request was granted by the Appeal Court.

A Federal High Court in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, has declared that the appointment and stay in office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, is illegal.

Justice Fatun Riman stated this while ruling on a suit marked FHC/AKW/CS/58/2023, filed by Okechukwu Nwafor, a taxpayer, Naija News understands.

The court also ordered Alkali Baba to stop parading himself as the Inspector-General of Police. The court ordered the President to convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to appoint a new Inspector General of Police who will hold office for four years.

Defendants in the suit are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, IGP Alkali Baba, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and Nigeria Police Council.

A document obtained by Daily Independent showed that the judgement was delivered on May 19.

On Saturday morning, the Nigerian Senate commenced an emergency plenary over the amendment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2004.

Recall that the sitting days for the Senate plenary are Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, a plenary was fixed for 10 a.m. on Saturday. Though the session started a few minutes past 11 a.m., Naija News understands.

According to the order paper, the bills up for debate are: A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act and for other matters connected therewith, 2023 (SB. 1124) – Second Reading. (Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader).

Also, a Bill for an Act to Amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act C4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 004 and for Other Matters Connected Thereto, 2023 (SB. 1125) – Second Reading Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader).

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) National Working Committee (NWC) has insisted that the National Chairman of the Party, Julius Abure remained suspended, rejecting the ruling of the Edo State High Court.

Naija News recalls that some Labour Party members at the ward level had issued a notice of suspension to Abure.

However, the Edo High Court judge, Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje, threw away the case on Friday for lacking merit.

At the court session, which reportedly lasted about two hours on Friday, Aihamoje said that the party ward executive in Uromi in Ward 3 lacked the power under the LP constitution, particularly Act 13 & 17 and the Electoral Act 2022, as amended to remove the national chairman of the party.

Therefore, the judge in Suit No: HUC/21/2023 imposed a perpetual injunction against Lamidi Apapa and his faction from removing or suspending Abure as the national chairman until a new national convention of the party is convened.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, 28th May by 7 am, make a farewell broadcast to Nigerians as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The presidential media aide urged all media outlets to hook on to the services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) at a valedictory dinner held in his honour.

In his remarks, Osinbajo highlighted his desire, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, to make Nigeria better during their eight years in office.

He emphasized that he specifically hired individuals who shared the same passion for fixing Nigeria.

Osinbajo commended the exceptional hard work and dedication of the OVP staff, expressing his appreciation for their unwavering commitment to the progress of the nation.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has opened up about her public criticism of some of her husband’s policies.

Aisha’s revelation is coming a few days before President Muhammadu Buhari’s handing over power to his successor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on May 29, 2023.

Aisha in an interview with The Sun explained her motivations behind her outspoken comments, saying that she voiced her critique to safeguard the reputation of her family and to provide assistance to her husband.

The First Lady when ask for being an outspoken critic in the Villa said, “For me, any decision that is taken for the interest of one person and not for the general public’s interests, I normally step aside and go against it.

“Because they did not know how we came in, we came in because of the love Nigerian people have for my husband, the trust, you know, and then after coming in, the expectations. So, I told myself we cannot afford that, I just knew my husband needed help.”

The outgoing Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that left to him alone, he would have stopped work as a minister since last year.

This is as the minister said he had already prepared his handover note since September 2022.

Fashola, who was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members should continue work in their various offices till May 29, 2023, said he would have left what was remaining for the next government to take over.

The minister made this disclosure at the contract signing ceremony for the value-added concession under the highway’s development & management initiative, Naija News learnt.

He submitted that “So there is a conversation going on out there, asking why we are still working. People are asking why we are awarding contracts, so maybe we should stop here and wait for the incoming administration to sign this agreement.”

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.