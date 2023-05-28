Truck Driver Loses Control, Crushes Cart Pusher To Death In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Sunday, recovered the body of a cart pusher crushed to death by a truck carrying a container fully loaded with concrete stones in the Dopemu area of the state.

Naija News reports that LASTMA Spokesperson, Taofiq Adebayo, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the driver lost control of the truck while on a high speed and it fell on the cart pusher, who died instantly.

According to Adebayo, the driver of the fallen truck ran away, while LASTMA officials retrieved a photocopy of his driver’s license at the accident scene.

He said, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today recovered a dead body of a cart pusher trapped under a fallen container at Goye by UBA inward Dopemu area of Lagos.

“LASTMA Badmus Abdul-Akeem ‘Zebra’ (zone 32 Dopemu Akowonjo) who led the rescue team disclosed that the fallen container truck fully loaded with concrete stones fell on a cart pusher who died instantly.

“LASTMA Abdul-Akeem disclosed further that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the container lost full concentration while dragging road on top speed with another trailer before falling off the road blocking the entire brt corridor inward Dopemu”

Adebayo said a LASTMA official in the zone, Zebra Abdul-Akeem, alerted the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and policemen after a body was found trapped underneath the fallen container.

He said the body was evacuated from the BRT corridor and the recovered body was handed over to members of the Hausa community around Dopemu.

He said, “After noticing a trapped body underneath a fallen container, we called the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and Police men from Gowon Divisional Police Headquarters for immediate rescue operations and investigations,”

“While LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) evacuated the fallen container off the brt corridor, the recovered dead was handed over to members of the Hausa community around Dopemu area after they mobilized themselves to the scene of the accident to with dangerous weapons

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba while consoling the family of the deceased, urged truck drivers and other motoring public to always adhere strictly to safety standards while driving on highways across the State.

He, however, maintained that speed limit road signs were erected to guide truck drivers and other motoring public on speed limitations across the state.