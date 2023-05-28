Photos: Osinbajo, Remi Tinubu, Gowon, Others Attend Presidential Inauguration Church Service 

As part of the preparation for the May 29 inauguration, the outgoing Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo, the incoming first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, among others on Sunday attended the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the service was part of activities lined up for the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

Other dignitaries that were present at the service include the former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, among others.

See some photos from the service below: