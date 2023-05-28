Ooni Of Ife Must Apologize To Pete Edochie For Not Prostrating To Greet Him – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has asked the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi to apologise to veteran colleague, Pete Edochie for refusing to prostrate to greet him.

According to her, the monarch ought to have lied down flat on the ground to pay homage to Edochie who is a titled man.

Naija News recalls that Edochie and actor Kanayo O. Kanayo had sparked numerous reactions over the way they greeted the Oba of Ife during a social function.

In a viral video, Edochie while attending the birthday celebration of Nigerian philanthropist Elizabeth Jack-rich had walked up to the 46-year-old monarch and shook his hand.

However, Edochie came under heavy criticism from internet users who believed he should have prostrated before the king instead of offering three backhand claps.

Reacting to the situation, Esther Nwachukwu condemned the Yorubas, insisting that they often feel that their culture is superior to others.

She argued that Edochie is a titled man and it was disrespectful for the Yoruba people to expect him to bow down to the Ooni of Ife.

The thespian criticized the Yoruba people and their culture, accusing them of practising insincere homage. She pointed out that while the Yorubas greet others with gestures like kneeling, they are hypocritical in their actions and quick to insult those they initially showed respect.

She added that it should be the Ooni of Ife who prostrates before Pete Edochie owing to the age difference, and she called for an apology from the Ooni to the veteran actor.

She said, “Yoruba people how dare you expect 76years old Pete Edochie who is a revered Titled Man in Igboland to bow down to greet the Ooni of Ife, Don’t you guys have respect, you all believe so much in eye service greetings, on a normal day it’s supposed to be the Oni of Ife who kneels down and prostrates to greet the Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.”

Watch the video below,