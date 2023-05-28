Omotola Jalade Shares Her Experience At A US Abattoir

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, has shared an exciting abattoir experience in the United States.

Naija News reports that the thespian who relocated to the US alongside her family last year, took to her Instagram page to recount the fun moment with some friends.

Omotola revealed she is a lover of goat meat and was so excited when her friends told her about an abattoir not far from Los Angeles.

The actress said she dislikes beef and her brother-in-law does a 5 hours drive from Arizona to get her goat meat monthly.

The mother of four added that the journey took 1 hour 30 minutes and it was entirely a different process unlike how it is prepared in Lagos.

She wrote: “I have only been to an Abattoir once in Lagos….

“So imagine my excitement when some friends told me there was an Abattoir we could go to not too far from Los Angeles… Palmdale precisely to get Goat meat!

“You see, I don’t really eat beef… so my brother-in-law does a 5 hr drive from Az to bring Goat meat for me every other month or so…

“Well, 1 hr 30 mins drive, some harassment from the goats themselves, and watching the entire process, which was very different from how it’s prepared in Lagos… what an Experience.

“So who needs Goat meat plugin So Cal? ….Have you been to an Abattoir before?”