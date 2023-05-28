Nollywood Actress Reveals Causes Of Poor Acting In Movie Industry

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Success, has said inadequate training is the reason many of her colleagues are unable to interpret their roles properly.

Naija News reports that the thespian made the assertion in a recent interview with the PUNCH, stating there are some actresses who feel having money is enough for movie production.

She explained that many ladies go behind closed doors to produce movies without prior training or knowing the job.

She said, “It is lack of training (that makes actors not to be flexible in interpreting their roles). There are some people in the industry who do not go for training. There are some ladies, who shot movies just because they had money.

They would go behind closed doors to do the movie without prior training. Once they have money, they produce films, even without knowing the job.”

Success, who is a graduate of Mass Communication at Olabisi Onabanjo University, also stated that the course of study impacted her career and some people had often expressed surprise that she is a graduate.

Speaking on how far she had come in the industry, the actress said she has achieved so much in the movie industry.

She said, “It is good to be educated. It tells a lot about one’s career. Some people are surprised that I went to school. After I completed my youth service in Bayelsa State, I posted my certificate and my uniform on social media. When people watch my movies, they would think that I did not attend school”

“I have achieved a lot in the movie industry. Some people appreciate me. I got married when I was in the industry and I know many people in the industry. My husband, Saheed Oscar, is a director in the industry.”