List Of World Leaders, Other Dignitaries That Have Arrived Nigeria For Tinubu’s Inauguration

Several dignitaries including Presidents of countries or their representatives have started arriving in Abuja ahead of the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the new President of Nigeria.

Kashim Shettima would also be inaugurated alongside at the same event as the new Vice-President of Nigeria, Naija News reports.

It is understood that up to sixty-five heads of state have been invited for the presidential inauguration which is billed for the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, 29th May 2023.

Ahead of the event, foreign dignitaries have begun to arrive in Abuja.

Some of those that have arrived include:

1. The delegation of the United States President, Joe Biden led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

2. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has also arrived as confirmed by the country’s presidency via its Twitter account where it wrote: “President Kagame has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT alongside other Heads of State from around the world.”

President Kagame has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT alongside other Heads of State from around the world. pic.twitter.com/CRQwrLnRMW — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 28, 2023

3. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has also reportedly arrived for the ceremony.

4. The delegation from Canada has also arrived.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a post on Sunday evening by the Canadian High Commission via its official Twitter handle, @CanadaInNigeria.

The Commission said the delegation is led by the Canadian Minister for Housing, Diversity, and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussein.

5. The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived.

🇿🇦 His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he is on a Special Visit to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu @OfficialABAT. His Excellency… pic.twitter.com/j0FBqX9N9M — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 28, 2023

6. First female President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan

7. Speaker of the Algeria’s People National Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali

8. Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Ngute

Movements around Eagle Square in Abuja which is the venue of the handover and inauguration parade have been restricted from Friday till Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: The list would be updated as more arrivals are confirmed.