Labour Party Sends Message To Supporters Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, the Labour Party (LP) has promised its members and supporters to pursue its petition against the election of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to a logical conclusion.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the conduct of the February 25 presidential election is a tragedy for all Nigerians.

Abure, however, urged party supporters and all Nigerians to continue to express their passions, emotions, and frustrations, within the confines of the law.

He said: “On that fateful day, Nigerians from across ethnic, political, and social divides, fired by the promises of President Muhammadu Buhari and INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, reinvigorated hope for a new political and administrative order having endured untold difficulties and rigours, in obtaining their PVC’s trooped out in their millions to cast their votes.

“In various states, state governors and public officials, particularly of the APC, directly influenced the voting and threatened, abducted, and tortured electoral officials.

“However, despite varying serious reports of violence, malfunctioning electoral devices, and other hindrances, the voters’ accreditation and casting process, was fairly satisfactorily conducted.

“But after the counting of votes, a dark cloud engulfed the nation. It became clear that the correct password, to transmit the presidential election results, electronically and instantly, from the BVAS to the INEC IREV, had been criminally withheld, contrary to specifications of the law and contrary to repeated emphasis, directives, and promises to the nation and its citizens, by Professor Mahmood Yakubu and INEC officials.

“This deliberate act of criminal conspiracy was the beginning of the most bizarre and crazy rigging of elections in our national history.”

Speaking further, the LP national chairman alleged that votes lawfully cast for the party’s candidate, Peter Obi, in the presidential election were changed and reduced.

Abure added that the party, as a law-abiding and responsible one, has taken the matter before the presidential election petition tribunal, in trust and hope for justice.

He said: “As a law-abiding and responsible political party, and conscious of the overwhelming support we enjoy across the country, we have taken the matter before the presidential election petition tribunal, in trust and hope for justice, and we will not comment further,” he added.

“The massive mobilisation, rejuvenation, and affirmation of the people, as expressed in the election of February 25th, 2023, was not to hand over the reins of government, to the same people, with a historical very bad record of conduct, performance, and irresponsibility but for a new order, where the people will have a greater stake in government and more direct influence in the implementation and supervision of development.

“Our people deserve a government, which can manage the country, for the good of all, with sincerity, creativity, and discipline. A government that can reduce the biting tension and difficulties that families face in meeting their living needs and a government that can reduce reckless corruption, rebuild national institutions and reposition the country, in all ramifications.

“That is the trust the people have placed in the Labour Party and the presidential ticket of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. This is the same burden of trust, we owe the Nigerian people, to see this matter to a lawful and logical resolution.

“We urge our supporters and all Nigerians to continue to express their passions, emotions, and frustrations, within the confines of the law.

“We have no doubt whatsoever, that in the fullness of time as long as we know the truth and are prepared to keep standing by the truth, justice shall prevail. And Nigeria will regain the chance for a new direction, love and trust among our people and true national growth.”