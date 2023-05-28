Judy Austin: Rita Edochie Opens Up On Family’s Stance On Yul’s Marriage Crisis

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has opened up on the family’s stance regarding the marital crisis between Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

Naija News reports that just as Yul and Judy Austin continue to share their lovey-dovey moments online, Rita on the other hand has continued to support May on social media.

Rita, in a post via her Instagram page on Sunday, affirmed that May is the only legal wife of Yul and the entire Edochie family is solidly behind her.

Throwing shade at Judy Austin, the thespian said May and Yul were married traditionally, legally, and had a church wedding unlike a ‘stupid side chic’.

She expressed optimism that May would have the last laugh as those fighting with her will have God to contain, and their game will soon be over.

Rita wrote, “My darling daughter, Queen May Edochie, you were married legally, traditionally, and church wedding by Yul Edochie.

“This the reason you are the only legit, verified, and known wife of Yul Edochie fully recognized by the entire family of the Edochies.

“So all those fighting you with that stupid side chic, they have God almighty to contain with.

“Their games will soon be over. Happy Sunday my great people in the world”