I Still Grieve For Leah Sharibu, Others Still In Boko Haram Captivity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he has not forgotten all the Nigerian students kidnapped by terrorists and bandits and still held captives.

Buhari stated that he also mourned with parents, friends, and relatives of all those that lost loved ones during the senseless killings by the terrorists.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader stated this in his farewell nationwide broadcast on Sunday morning.

The president, however, assured Nigerians and those in captivity that the security agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed.

He said “Up till now, I still grieve for our children still in captivity, mourn with parents, friends, and relatives of all those that lost loved ones in the days of the senseless brigandage and carnage.

“For all those under unlawful captivity, our Security Agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed.”

He said the battle to ensure that all Nigerians live in a safe and secure environment had achieved considerable results, saying that as he completed his term in office, he had been able to reduce the incidences of banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and other criminal activities considerably.

“To sustain the gains made so far, I call on all Nigerians to be more vigilant and support the security agencies by ensuring that our values defined by being your brothers’ keeper govern our actions.”

Fight Against Corruption

Buhari remarked that he tried his possible best to get rid of the country of corrupt practices that had consistently diminished the nation’s efforts to be a great country.

He, however, expressed happiness that considerable progress had been made in repatriating huge sums of money back to the country and also taking over properties illegally acquired by corrupt politicians.

He added: “I did pursue this commitment relentlessly, in spite of the expected pushback. I am happy that considerable progress had been made in repatriating huge sums of money back to the country and also taking over properties illegally acquired from our commonwealth.

“To improve service delivery, we began the implementation of a number of reforms aimed at producing an Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible, and Citizen-oriented (EPIC) Federal Civil Service and the results are beginning to show.

“On the international scene, Nigeria’s influence continues to grow as exemplified by notable Nigerians occupying headship and leadership positions in renowned global bodies.

“Our democracy is built on and continues to thrive on the principles of separation of powers. The leadership and members of the National Assembly deserve my appreciation for their patriotism which did not detract from their roles as a check to the executive arm.”