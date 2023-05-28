Ganduje To Officially Handover Sunday Night Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration

The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that he would be officially handing over to his successor, Abba Yusuf, on Sunday night (today).

Naija News understands that the development was contained in a statement issued on Sunday morning by the State’s outgoing Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mallam Muhammad Garba.

According to him, Ganduje would be officially performing the handing over of the affairs of the state to the governor-elect at the Government House in Kano around 9pm on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Garba revealed that the Kano State Government Transition Committee had already communicated the development to the transition committee of the governor-elect earlier in the week.

The outgoing commissioner said earlier in the week, the governor-elect committee was presented with a handing-over document and had agreed on an agenda for the handing-over ceremony slated for later today.

Giving reasons why Ganduje is handing over today, Garba in the statement said his principal is the head of the Kano delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29.

He advanced that after the handing- over programme this evening, Ganduje would depart for Abuja ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

While urging the people of the state to continue to pray for the smooth running of state affairs, Garba said the governor’s departure was also necessitated to beat the deadline for the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the inauguration ceremony.