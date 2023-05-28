Five Yoruba Nation Agitators Arrested Over Invasion Of Radio Station In Ibadan [Photos]

Five Yoruba Nation agitators have been arrested for invading and hijacking Radio Nigeria’s Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, stated this on Sunday while addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

He stated that the suspects were Noah Atoyebi, 30 years; Gbenga Adeleke, 25 years; Abdulganiyu Mustafa, 35 years; Fajola Elija, 45 years and a woman, Kehinde Bashiru.

Recall that some youths had stormed the station around 5:40 am, seized the airwaves, and announced their separation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Osifeso said the youths hijacked the radio station to announce their separatist agenda, but police operatives rebuffed the move by the agitators.

Osifeso said no personnel from the radio station or any other person was hurt as the command responded swiftly in a well-coordinated rescue operation.

He, therefore, called on parents, and guardians to prevail on their children, wards, and proteges against being used to disrupt tomorrow’s inauguration event as heavy sanctions await defaulters and other unpatriotic elements sharing the same sinister motives.

He said, “The preliminary investigations about today (Sunday)’s incident revealed that at about 0600hrs the valiant and eagle-eyed operatives of the command while on intelligence-driven patrols intercepted a distress call about some members of a group driven by a separatist agenda who had forcefully hijacked a radio broadcast station, Amuludun 99.1 FM located around Moniya, Ibadan with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Thankfully, no personnel from the establishment or any other person was hurt as the command responded swiftly in a well-coordinated rescue operation.

“I have personally detailed an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to demystify circumstances around the incident and as well expand the network of arrests through thorough, painstaking intelligence-driven investigation.

“While declaring this act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land, I assure good citizens of the state that the security architecture of the command in contact with relevant sister agencies has been strategically modified for optimum effectiveness not only for tomorrow’s (Monday) epoch-making ceremony but beyond.”