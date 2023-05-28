Celine Dion Cancels Upcoming Tour Amid Battle With Incurable Disease

Canadian singer, Céline Dion, has canceled all her upcoming 2023 and 2024 world tours over battle with neurological disorder, an incurable disease that causes one’s muscles to tense uncontrollably.

Naija News recalls that the 54-year-old singer took to her Instagram page in December 2022, to reveal her current health status.

According to her, the disease turns people into human statues as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, ultimately leaving people unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure for the condition, Celine Dion said she is doing all she can to minimize symptoms and slow down the progression.

However, the singer, in a public statement shared via Twitter, announced she has concealed all tours and also promised a refund for the purchased tickets.

She said, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage.

“I’m not giving up and I can’t wait to see you again.”

Nollywood Actress Reflects On Humble Beginnings

In another news, Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has gone down memory lane, reflecting on how far she had come in life.

The upcoming actress via her Instagram page on Saturday revealed that her colleague, Oma Nnadi had taken her memory back to the days of her humble beginnings in Lagos.

She said that she broke down, cried, and worshipped God for an hour for everything, adding that God is so good.

She expressed how emotional looking at how far she has come as she owes everything to her creator.

She further advised her fans to never give up on themselves.