Canadian Officials Arrive Nigeria For Tinubu’s Swearing-in

The delegation of the Canadian government for the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria has arrived in the country.

Naija News reports that was made known in a post on Sunday evening by the Canadian High Commission via its official Twitter handle, @CanadaInNigeria.

The Commission said the delegation is led by the Canadian Minister for Housing, Diversity, and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussein.

It added that Ahmed would meet with representatives of civil society and youths, and international partners regarding Nigeria’s efforts in promoting inclusion and respect for diversity.

The tweet reads, “Canada in Nigeria is delighted to welcome The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, to Nigeria, for the presidential inauguration ceremony of President-Elect, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“Canada and Nigeria share strong bilateral ties, and Canada looks forward to continuing collaborating with Nigeria on shared priorities, including trade opportunities and regional security, through the leadership of the new president.

“While in Nigeria, Minister Hussein will meet with representatives of civil society organisations, youth, and international partners regarding Nigeria’s efforts in promoting inclusion and respect for diversity.”

Earlier, the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, had announced that Hussen will visit Nigeria from May 27 to 29, 2023.

Joly stated that Hussen will attend the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu, following the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

She said: “Canada and Nigeria share an important relationship founded on our solid bilateral partnerships, mutual priorities for advancing peace and security and our well-established commercial and people-to-people ties. Canada stands with the people of Nigeria in their resilience and commitment to democracy, and we look forward to continue building on our important bonds.”