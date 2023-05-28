Buhari Celebrates Children’s Day In Aso Rock [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, celebrated this year’s Children’s Day in Aso Rock with some children from the Federal Captial Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that the celebration was Buhari’s last as the President of the country and he will handing power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29.

The children were said to have presented gifts to Buhari and also honored the President to appreciate him for hosting them at the Presidential Villa.

Present at the event was the Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen, and her FCT counterpart, Mohammed Musa Bello.

Below are pictures from the event.

Buhari To Make Farewell National Broadcast To Nigerians

President Buhari will on Sunday, 28th May by 7 am, make a farewell broadcast to Nigerians as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The presidential media aide urged all media outlets to hook on to the services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, tomorrow, May 28, at 7 am. Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”