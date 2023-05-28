Buhari Arrives For Presidential Inauguration Dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the State House Conference Center for the inauguration dinner/gala night.

Naija News reports that the event is to send forth President Buhari ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima on Monday, May 29.

It was gathered that Buhari’s convoy left the Glass House residence to the conference centre around 07:32 pm and arrived at the venue of the event minutes later.

However, access to the venue is tightly controlled as guests continue to pour in ahead of the dinner scheduled to begin at 8 pm.

Attending the dinner are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Yemi Esan, the President-elect, and Vice President-elect and their spouses, Ministers, Permanent secretaries, and heads of government agencies, amongst others.

Sanwo-Olu Releases Official Portrait Ahead Of Second Term Inauguration

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has released his official portrait ahead of his second term inauguration scheduled for Monday, 29th May 2023.

The portrait was released on Sunday evening via the official Twitter handle of the Governor.

He urged all government and non-government institutions to kindly take note of the change.