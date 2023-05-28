El-Rufai Declares Popular Southern Kaduna Group Illegal

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has proscribed the Atyap Community Development Association just a few hours before the end of his tenure.

El-Rufai announced the southern-Kaduna group as an illegal association in a statement on Sunday by his media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye who submitted that the proscription order was done by the Governor in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 60 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No. 5 of 2017, and Section 5 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Atyap community is in Zango Kataf local government area of the State.

The proscription order became effective on May 24, 2023.

According to the statement, “The proscription order noted that Sections 38 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantee the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and also the right to the freedom of association and peaceful assembly to all citizens.

“It also noted that Section 45 (1) of the1999 Constitution vests in the Governor the powers to take such measures and actions as are necessary for the promotion and protection of public safety, public order, public morality or public health, or the rights and freedom of all persons in Kaduna State.”