Buhari Hails Atiku, Peter Obi For ‘Going To Court’

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended presidential candidates in the last presidential election for going to court after their failures at the polls.

Naija News reports that Buhari stated this in his farewell address to Nigerians on Sunday morning.

The president praised opposition parties and their candidates for putting up a good fight in the February 25 presidential polls and having faith in the judiciary.

President Buhari urged all opposition presidential candidates to accept the outcome of the court decisions.

He said: “Irrespective of the outcome of the various cases, I urge all parties involved to accept the decision of our courts and join hands to build a better Nigeria.

“I salute the doggedness and resilience of all the Presidential Candidates and their political parties for believing in our judicial system by taking their grievances with the election results to court.

“In the course of the campaigns, we had argued and disagreed on how to make Nigeria better but we never disagreed or had any doubts that Nigeria has to be better.”

Naija News reports that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are currently challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the polls in the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.