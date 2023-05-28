Angry Youths Storm Radio Nigeria In Ibadan, Attempt To Take Over Station

Fresh reports have emerged that angry youths, on Sunday morning, stormed Radio Nigeria‘s Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News gathered from The Punch that the angry youths in their attempt to take over operations of the radio station, invaded the premises of the station.

It was gathered that the youths, who wanted to take over the running of the programme were demobilised and chased out by security operatives present at the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, the reason for storming the radio station has not yet been ascertained.

The radio station, which was located at J&P Bus-stop, Moniya in Ibadan, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, was established on October 10, 2007, and commenced transmission in pure and undiluted Yoruba language on October 22, the same year.

Details later…