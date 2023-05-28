Atiku’s Camp Hails Nigerians, Others For Surviving Buhari’s Eight-Year Tenure

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Nigerians and any foreigners residing in the country for surviving the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala made the submission in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain advised Nigerians and other nationals to make sure to give themselves a great treat today for surviving the Buhari administration.

Bwala added that the suffering experienced by Nigerians can never be this bad no matter who governs Nigeria going forward.

He wrote: “If you are a Nigerian citizen or any citizen of the world that resides in Nigeria, make sure to give yourself a great treat today for surviving 8 years of…………..fill in the blank in your comment below. It can never be this bad no matter who governs Nigeria going forward.”

If you are a NIgerian citizen or any citizen of the world that reside in Nigeria, make sure to give yourself a great treat today for surviving 8 years of…………..fill in the blank in your comment below. It can never be this bad no matter who govern Nigeria going forward. — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) May 28, 2023

He Wants To Ambush Tinubu To Give Him Substantive Ministerial Role – Bwala

The PDP chieftain has said a certain minister wants to ambush the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to give him a substantive ministerial role.

He said the particular minister wants Tinubu to give him an important ministerial role, hence his argument that the appointment of Ministers of State is unconstitutional.

Bwala also claimed that the said politician wanted the role of the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), but was later appointed as a Minister of State for Labour.