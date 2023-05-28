Atiku Attends American Varsity Commencement Ceremomy [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Commencement ceremony is one event that fascinates him to be part of it.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Atiku stated that the event reminds him of the university’s journey from inception to becoming the foremost citadel of learning in the sub-region.

He said being a guest at the commencement award and dinner night gives him an opportunity to evaluate the contribution that he continually makes in developing manpower capacity in the country.

He wrote: “The @AUNigeria Commencement Award and Dinner is one event that fascinates me to be part of it. One, it reminds me of the university’s journey from inception to becoming the foremost citadel of learning in the sub-region. Secondly, being a guest at the commencement award and dinner night gives me an opportunity to evaluate the contribution that we are continually making in developing manpower capacity in the country. For it all, I am most thankful to the Almighty.”

See photos of the event below.