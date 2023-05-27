Why I Criticised Openly Some Of My Husband’s Policies – Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has opened up about her public criticism of some of her husband’s policies.

Aisha’s revelation is coming a few days before President Muhammadu Buhari’s handing over power to his successor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on May 29, 2023.

Aisha in an interview with The Sun explained her motivations behind her outspoken comments, saying that she voiced her critique to safeguard the reputation of her family and to provide assistance to her husband.

The First Lady when ask for being an outspoken critic in the Villa said, “For me, any decision that is taken for the interest of one person and not for the general public’s interests, I normally step aside and go against it.

“Because they did not know how we came in, we came in because of the love Nigerian people have for my husband, the trust, you know, and then after coming in, the expectations. So, I told myself we cannot afford that, I just knew my husband needed help.”

Speaking on the criticising being aimed at helping her husband, Aisha said, “Yes, to help us maintain the name that we came in with. Right? That is why I am here as a First Lady and as a wife.

“I don’t like people who want to make money to rubbish the image of the family, the hard-earned name of my husband, you know, and then we keep quiet and look at the person. So that’s why I normally step in and speak up.”