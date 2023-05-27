Tinubu: Atiku, PDP Must Be Crying Now – Fani-Kayode Reacts To Supreme Court’s Latest Verdict

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken to social media to mock former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the latest judgement by the Supreme Court.

Naija News reported earlier that the Supreme Court dismissed a suit by Atiku and the PDP, which was seeking to stop the swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

PDP was challenging Shettima’s alleged double nomination. However, the five-member panel of the Supreme Court on Friday, May 26, 2023, ruled that PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

The panel said the PDP is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the court’s verdict, Fani-Kayode in a Twitter post, alleged that the ruling indicated that Atiku and his party failed to intimidate or compromise the judges.

The APC chieftain claimed that Atiku failed in his course to pervert justice.

“Atiku Abubakar and his Peoples Destruction Party’s nonsense case has finally been dismissed at the Supreme Court.

“I bet he and his team are shedding tears right now because they were unable to pervert the course of justice and intimidate or compromise the Judges.

“Once again we have won and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu comes out on top. Glory be to God!

“Let us hope that this will put to rest the rabid lust for power of the Obidients and the Atikulators,” Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter.