Seyi Law Prays For His Children To Emulate Seyi Tinubu’s Good Character

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law recently took to social media to express his desire for his children to possess the same good character as Seyi Tinubu, the son of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi Law shared his thoughts on Twitter, highlighting Seyi Tinubu’s love for Nigerians and his commitment to his father’s success.

The comedian commended Seyi Tinubu’s exemplary dedication to his father and his genuine care for people.

Seyi Law was amazed by the way Seyi Tinubu appreciates and listens to everyone he encounters.

In a tweet, Seyi Law said, “Oh, dear Lord! Bless my children with the Omoluabi character that SEYI TINUBU has. He has his flaws, but his commitment to the success of his father is exemplary. The way he appreciates and listens to everyone amazes me.”

Seyi Law recently met Seyi Tinubu for the third time and was impressed by his passion for perfection.

He expressed his hope that Seyi Tinubu continues to exhibit these qualities and grows even better.

Aeyi Law also acknowledged Seyi Tinubu’s contributions to the RENEWED HOPE CONCERT, praising his ability to bring people together across political divides.

The comedian’s tweet garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Some joined Seyi Law in prayer, hoping for the same good character for their own children.

However, others criticized Seyi Law, accusing him of praising Seyi Tinubu because of financial gains.

One user named David Ikenna Ajuzie commented, “Because he gave you good money, you are now shouting and praising him. Your type won’t last long.”

Seyi Law’s tweet comes in the wake of Seyi Tinubu’s recent acts of kindness towards the less privileged.