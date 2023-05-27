Roma Willing To Sell Tammy Abraham For €45 Million

Italian Serie A club, Roma have reportedly slammed €45 million price tag on former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tammy Abraham who joined Roma two summers ago after he was unable to play regularly at Chelsea, has performed fair enough to attract the attention of a few number of clubs in England.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, the 25-year-old England international has managed to score 9 goals and provided 7 assists in 51 games in all competitions.

His effort has managed to help his team to occupy the 6th spot with 60 points in 36 games, four points away from 4th placed AC Milan with two league games left to play. They are also in the Europa League final which means that they still stand a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season if they beat Sevilla in the final on May 31.

Despite his relatively improved performance at Roma, Italian publication, Il Messaggero claimed that Abraham’s future at Roma is in doubt. This assertion came after the Nigerian-born British footballer who just welcomed his first child earlier this month took to Instagram to write that only God can decide his future.

Reports in Italy also claimed that Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto has put a price tag of €45 million on Tammy Abraham which is around the same amount Roma paid to Chelsea for his signature in the summer of 2021.

Abraham’s price would have gone up if he had scored more goals this season. But his inconsistency in front of goal have made him cheaper than expected and has also encouraged Roma to let him go this summer once a willing suitor shows up.

Even though Chelsea have a buy-back clause of €80 million on his contract, the Premier League side seem uninterested in repurchasing him this summer. Hence, the race for his signature is said to be between Manchester United and Aston Villa.