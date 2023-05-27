Portable Joins Nollywood, Meet Movie Stars

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola professionally known by his stage name, Portable is set to explore a career in acting after videos of him on set with some of Nigeria’s finest movie stars surfaced on social media.

The Zazu Crooner who had indicated interest some months ago in joining Nollywood arrived in Asaba in Delta State for a film shoot.

The controversial singer is currently on the set of Three Wills, a new film in which he is set to star alongside Nollywood veterans such as Ebele Okari, Harry Anawun, and more.

In the video shared on social media, Portable is seen having fun with the other Nollywood stars as they wait for the release of their upcoming film.

In another clip, he can be seen bending down to greet the actress, while in another, he is seen exchanging greetings with Harry B. Other behind-the-scenes moments on set have also been captured.

The singer’s fans were left curious as to if he will be a good actor due to his dramatic personality.

Watch the video below;