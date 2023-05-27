Osinbajo Thanks God For Surviving Two Near Air Crashes

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) at a valedictory dinner held in his honour.

In his remarks, Osinbajo highlighted his desire, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, to make Nigeria better during their eight years in office.

He emphasized that he specifically hired individuals who shared the same passion for fixing Nigeria.

Osinbajo commended the exceptional hard work and dedication of the OVP staff, expressing his appreciation for their unwavering commitment to the progress of the nation.

He personally interviewed many of the individuals who worked with him, seeking individuals with genuine love and concern for Nigeria.

He acknowledged the great experiences and accomplishments achieved during the eight years of their administration.

The Vice President expressed his gratitude to various members of his team, including his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, whom he referred to as his most potent weapon.

He highlighted the contributions of the Police and Security Details, civil servants, Chief of Staff, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants, among others.

He recognized their loyalty, selflessness, and brilliance in serving the nation.

During the dinner, Osinbajo received gifts and handwritten valedictory notes from the staff.

He expressed his appreciation for their thoughtful gestures. Earlier in the day, the Vice President visited the respective offices of the OVP staff at the Presidential Villa to bid farewell and show his gratitude.

Osinbajo reflected on Nigeria’s journey, acknowledging the challenges faced along the way.

Despite these challenges, he emphasized that Nigeria’s story is one filled with hope, courage, triumphs, and the incredible talents and potential of its people.

With a thankful heart, he recounted how God had saved him and 11 others from a helicopter crash in 2019. He also recalled a similar incident in 2018, expressing his gratitude to the Almighty for His protection.

As the inauguration day approaches, Vice President Osinbajo expressed his gratitude and optimism for a better future for Nigeria, while also recognizing the dedicated individuals who have been instrumental in their collective efforts to serve the nation.