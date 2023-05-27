Nollywood Actress Reflects On Humble Beginnings, Breaks Down In Tears

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has gone down memory lane, reflecting on how far she had come in life.

The upcoming actress via her Instagram page on Saturday revealed that her colleague, Oma Nnadi had taken her memory back to the days of her humble beginnings in Lagos.

She said that she broke down, cried, and worshipped God for an hour for everything, adding that God is so good.

She expressed how emotional looking at how far she has come as she owes everything to her creator.

She further advised her fans to never give up on themselves.

“So today @omannadi Took my mind back to those days in Lasgidi… Oma after talking to u today I just reflected on those days, and how it all started. I broke down and cry, I worship God for like a 1hour.

“God has been so good to me. Have actually been so grateful, woe… I honestly cannot believe I am who I am today and own all I have today. God came so easy for me. Listen don’t ever give up on yourself, no matter what… God is real and faithful.

“God is so kind, Fam don’t ever Give up no matter what your journey brings. No matter what anybody says to u. Have been so emotional after talking to u today Oma.

“U’re a darling and I am also super so proud of the woman I’ve become. I love u so much, sis. Thank u for speaking with me today. One day I will tell the world my story. Pls stay focused, and stave all your distractions”.