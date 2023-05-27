Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 27th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 27th May 2023.

The PUNCH: All is now set for the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday as the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party seeking the disqualification of the ticket that produced the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard: He said it was his turn. Jagaban will now be tested. At the start of the 4th republic, he had passed the test in Lagos. While Lagos can pass for a miniature Nigeria, the political temperaments are different. In 2023 Nigeria, teeming with hungry and tempestuous youths and riven by ethnic and religious sentiments, the task will be tricky. But of all the governors of his era, Asiwaju had the best cabinet and was the most innovative.

The Nation: INCOMING President Bola Tinubu yesterday gave a hint of what his early days in office might entail. Looking ahead of his Monday inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th leader, Tinubu said things might not be as rosy as some people are expecting.

Daily Trust: As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day, access to free education and security of school environments topped requests from children to the incoming government of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, which would be inaugurated on May 29. Other priority areas for the children include scholarships, provision of learning aids and recruitment of more teachers.

PUNCH Sports Extra: This week, our series on Nigerian stars, who played in their numbers for foreign clubs, continue with a focus on Stoke City.Several Nigerian players have plied their trade with the Potters in the last two decades

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.